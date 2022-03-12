Hover to Zoom
Bechtle Thin Soup Noodles
17.6 ozUPC: 0065884265221
Product Details
Bechtle Pastas are made with high quality durum wheat and freshly cracked cage-free eggs.
- Cage Free Eggs
- Pure Durum Semolina
- Specialty
- Family Size
- Kosher
- 4 Minutes
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.25cup (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina, Eggs
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More