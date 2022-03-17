This Non-GMO Project verified baby food combines three real fruits in one jar with a smooth texture and nothing artificial added. Beech-Nut purees apples with vibrant mangoes and kiwi juice into a sunny fusion that’s sure to delight babies 6 months old and older. Share the smooth, tropical goodness with our Stage 2 Beech-Nut apple, mango & kiwi baby food puree jar. Be sure to try a little taste of this puree for yourself! All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Once baby loves apples, try this combo with kiwi

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Apple puree (water, apple puree concentrate), mango, kiwi, lemon juice concentrate.