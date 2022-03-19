Our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Apple, Pear, & Banana baby food fruit puree will help your baby learn to love a new flavor combination. Creamy banana adds heft and texture to fiber-filled apples and pears. This combo has a smooth texture that's easy for your baby to eat off a spoon, which is perfect when you're starting solids at around 6 months old. And, this flavor is verified by the Non-GMO Project with nothing artificial added, so you can feel confident that you're choosing a high-quality baby food with real ingredients. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2 is for 6 months and up

Ideal first fruit combo for baby

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Apple puree (apple puree concentrate, water), pear puree (pear puree concentrate, water), banana, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.