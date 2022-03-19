Beech-Nut Apple is an ideal choice for a first solid food for baby made with non-GMO apples and nothing artificial added. Serve it to baby from a bowl or mix into yogurt or infant cereal for a heartier texture. This Stage 2 puree is recommended for babies about 6 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2 is for 6 months and up

Apple puree for baby

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Apple puree (water, apple puree concentrate), lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.