Creamy bananas and ripe strawberries are a classic combination — with good reason! Our Non-GMO Project verified Beech-Nut Banana & Strawberries baby food puree jar is a fruit match made in puree heaven, blended for a smooth texture with nothing artificial added. This stage 2 baby food is appropriate for babies around 6 months, when they are sitting upright. To make this an even heartier food, try adding in some of our Beech-Nut infant cereal like rice or oatmeal, which will thicken the texture of the puree as well as add iron. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2 is for 6 months and up

Baby food with real fruit

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Banana, strawberries, water, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.