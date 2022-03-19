Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Beef & Beef Broth Stage 1 Baby Food
10 ct / 2.5 ozUPC: 1005220009797
Product Details
This puree of beef and beef broth is a savory food that helps baby get protein. It has a smooth texture that's easy to eat for baby as a great first step in learning to eat solid foods. Stage 1 Beech-Nut Beef & Beef Broth is made with beef and beef broth; no added flavorings (no onion or garlic added) or artificial preservatives. Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.
- Stage 1 is for babies 4 months and up
- Real beef and beef broth
- Adds protein to baby's diet
- No added seasonings
Ingredients: Beef, beef broth
Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days. Caution: do not microwave jar; contents may splatter, causing burns.