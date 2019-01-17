Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch
Product Details
An on-the-go pouch made with yogurt and nothing artificial added to keep your little one energized while out and about. We start with creamy yogurt, add in ripe banana, and finish it with a handful of plump summer berries for a smooth, sweet, and slightly tart baby food pouch that's perfect for breakfast or an anytime snack. Brighten your tot’s day with this smoothie-like Stage 4 Beech-Nut Breakfast yogurt & mixed berry pouch. For babies 12 months and up. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bananas, Whole Milk Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Whole Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk), Water, Strawberries, Sugar, Raspberries, Rice Flour, Natural Flavor, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
