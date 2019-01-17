Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Beech-Nut® Breakfast Stage 4 Yogurt Banana & Mixed Berry Blend Baby Food Pouch

3.5 ozUPC: 0005220001112
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17

Product Details

An on-the-go pouch made with yogurt and nothing artificial added to keep your little one energized while out and about. We start with creamy yogurt, add in ripe banana, and finish it with a handful of plump summer berries for a smooth, sweet, and slightly tart baby food pouch that's perfect for breakfast or an anytime snack. Brighten your tot’s day with this smoothie-like Stage 4 Beech-Nut Breakfast yogurt & mixed berry pouch. For babies 12 months and up. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g3.33%
Saturated Fat0.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg
Sodium15mg
Total Carbohydrate19g20%
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg15%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium200mg30%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bananas, Whole Milk Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Whole Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk), Water, Strawberries, Sugar, Raspberries, Rice Flour, Natural Flavor, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More