An on-the-go pouch made with yogurt and nothing artificial added to keep your little one energized while out and about. We start with creamy yogurt, add in ripe banana and finish it with a handful of plump summer berries for a smooth, sweet and slightly tart baby food pouch that's perfect for breakfast or an anytime snack. Brighten your tot’s day with this smoothie-like Stage 4 Beech-Nut Breakfast yogurt & mixed berry blend pouch.

(12) 3.5-ounce pouches

Stage 4: for 12 months and up

Made with real fruits and yogurt

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Bananas, Whole Milk Yogurt, (cultured pasteurized whole milk, nonfat dry milk), water, Strawberries, Rice Flour, Sugar, Raspberries, Natural Flavor, Lemon Juice Concentrate.

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.