You can’t go wrong with bright summer strawberries and sweet, ripe bananas. We blend them with real, creamy yogurt in our Stage 4 Beech-Nut Breakfast Yogurt, Banana, & Strawberry Pouch for a match made in smoothie heaven. This shelf-stable baby food pouch is made with real fruits and yogurt with nothing artificial added.

Stage 4: for 12 months and up

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Banana, water, whole milk yogurt, (cultured pasteurized whole milk, nonfat dry milk), strawberries, sugar, rice flour, natural flavor, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.