Beech-Nut® Breakfast Yogurt Banana & Strawberry Blend Stage 4 Baby Food

3.5 ozUPC: 0005220001106
Product Details

You can’t go wrong with bright summer strawberries and sweet, ripe bananas. We blend them with real, creamy yogurt in our Stage 4 Beech-Nut Breakfast Yogurt, Banana, & Strawberry Pouch for a match made in smoothie heaven. This shelf-stable baby food pouch is made with real fruits and yogurt with nothing artificial added.

  • Stage 4: for 12 months and up
  • Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Banana, water, whole milk yogurt, (cultured pasteurized whole milk, nonfat dry milk), strawberries, sugar, rice flour, natural flavor, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g5%
Sodium35mg
Total Carbohydrate17g17.89%
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium39mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium135mg20%
Vitamin A20mcg4%
Vitamin C23mg45%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk), Water, Fruit Purees (Banana, Strawberry), Sugar, Rice Starch, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavor, Cornstarch, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
