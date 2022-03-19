For babies 4 months and up, this blend of tender chicken and chicken broth has a smooth texture that's a good choice for babies starting solid food. This Stage 1 Beech-Nut® chicken & chicken broth makes for a flavorful, protein-packed meal that's easy to eat. Made with chicken and chicken broth; no added flavorings (no onion or garlic added) or artificial preservatives. Formerly known as Beech-Nut® Classics, this jar now has a new look!

Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up

Real chicken and chicken broth

Adds protein to baby's diet

No added seasonings

Ingredients: Finely ground chicken, chicken broth.

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days. Caution: do not microwave jar; contents may splatter, causing burns.