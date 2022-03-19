Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Beech-Nut Classics Chicken & Chicken Broth Stage 1 Baby Food
10 ct / 2.5 ozUPC: 1005220009795
Purchase Options
Product Details
For babies 4 months and up, this blend of tender chicken and chicken broth has a smooth texture that's a good choice for babies starting solid food. This Stage 1 Beech-Nut® chicken & chicken broth makes for a flavorful, protein-packed meal that's easy to eat. Made with chicken and chicken broth; no added flavorings (no onion or garlic added) or artificial preservatives. Formerly known as Beech-Nut® Classics, this jar now has a new look!
- Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up
- Real chicken and chicken broth
- Adds protein to baby's diet
- No added seasonings
Ingredients: Finely ground chicken, chicken broth.
Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days. Caution: do not microwave jar; contents may splatter, causing burns.