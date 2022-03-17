This classic fruit combination includes pear and raspberry to encourage a love of fruity flavors! Stage 2 Beech-Nut pear & raspberries baby food puree has a smooth texture and a taste that makes it feel like summertime all year round. This multi-ingredient blend is great for babies 6 months and up. If your little one loves this puree, look for the Beech-Nut pear, raspberry, and avocado combo, which adds a healthy fat to the mix! All our jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness and can be stored in the refrigerator for about 48 hours after opening.

10, 4 oz Jars

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Baby food with real fruit

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Pear puree (pear puree concentrate, water), raspberries, lemon juice concentrate.

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.