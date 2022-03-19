The rich, harvest-fresh taste of our Stage 2 Beech-Nut squash is a flavor your baby is sure to love. This smooth texture of this baby food puree is easy for your baby to eat off a spoon, which is perfect when you're starting solids at around 6 months old. Beech-Nut squash is a Non-GMO Project Verified puree that is made with nothing artificial added. Try mixing in a spoonful of our Beech-Nut infant cereal (rice or oatmeal) to add iron. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

10, 4 oz Jars

Stage 2: for6 months and up

Baby food with real squash

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Squash, water.

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days.