For babies 4 months and up, this blend of classic turkey and turkey broth is a savory food that helps baby get protein. It has a smooth texture that's easy to eat for baby as a great first step in learning to eat solid foods. Stage 1 Beech-Nut Turkey & Turkey broth is made with turkey and turkey broth; no added flavorings (no onion or garlic added) or artificial preservatives. Many parents tell us this blend is a favorite first food for babies who are starting solids. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

Stage 1 is for babies 4 months and up

Real turkey and turkey broth

Adds protein to baby's diet

No added seasonings

Ingredients: finely ground turkey, turkey broth

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days. Caution: do not microwave jar; contents may splatter, causing burns.