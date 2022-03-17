This Non-GMO project verified baby food combines corn and sweet potato for a buttery sweet flavor and a smooth texture that's easy for your baby to eat - which is perfect for when your baby is starting to transition to solid foods. Beech-Nut corn & sweet potato brings two real veggies together in a delicious, fall-harvest inspired puree with nothing artificial added. This stage 2 baby food is appropriate for babies around 6 months, when they are sitting upright. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

(10) 4-ounce jars

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Baby food with real veggies

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Corn, sweet potato, water.

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days.