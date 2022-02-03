This Stage 2 Beech-Nut Fruities Peach, Apple, & Banana Puree pouch is a delightful, refreshing mix of picked-at-their-peak produce that’s just perfect for your little peach. It is Non-GMO Project verified with nothing artificial added. Beech-Nut pouches can be thrown in a diaper bag, lunch box, or backpack for a great snack anytime. Try all our Beech-Nut pouches to introduce your little one to a range of fruit and veggie flavors from breakfast time at home to lunch-time at school or an easy afterschool healthy snack.

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Peach, apple, banana, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.