Real food to-go never tasted so good. The crisp apple, smooth mango and puréed carrot inside our Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Fruities Apple, Mango, & Carrot pouch helps get a full serving of fruit into your baby or toddler's day. Choose this pouch made with real fruits and veggies to add vitamin C and A into your little one's diet and keep them full when you're on the go. This Beech-Nut® pouch is non-GMO and is free from any added sugar.

(12) 3.5-ounce pouches

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits and vegetables

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Apple, mango, carrot, lemon juice concentrate.

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.