Beech-Nut Fruities Apple Mango & Carrot Puree Stage 2 Baby Food Pouch
12 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 1005220001109
Product Details
Real food to-go never tasted so good. The crisp apple, smooth mango and puréed carrot inside our Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Fruities Apple, Mango, & Carrot pouch helps get a full serving of fruit into your baby or toddler's day. Choose this pouch made with real fruits and veggies to add vitamin C and A into your little one's diet and keep them full when you're on the go. This Beech-Nut® pouch is non-GMO and is free from any added sugar.
- (12) 3.5-ounce pouches
- Stage 2: for 6 months and up
- Made with real fruits and vegetables
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Nothing artificial added
- Squeezable pouch for on-the-go
Ingredients: Apple, mango, carrot, lemon juice concentrate.
Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.