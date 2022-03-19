Sweet potatoes add a heaping spoonful of seasonal flavor to a punchy apple and pineapple purée in our non-GMO Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Fruities apple, sweet potato & pineapple puree pouch. This pouch is a great toddler snack or snack for baby that blends a veggie into a bright, sweet fruity puree your little one will love. The addition of sweet potato helps get a veggie into your little one's diet, and it adds extra vitamin C and A for growing kids. Try this pouch as a lunch box snack or treat to take with you in the car on a road trip.

(12) 3.5-ounce pouches

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits and vegetables

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Apple, sweet potato, pineapple juice concentrate, lemon juice concentrate.