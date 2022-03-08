Stage 2 Beech-Nut Fruities pouches are a perfect choice for your busy baby or toddler! This Non-GMO Project verified fruit combo is just like a homemade fruit smoothie right out of the blender with ripe banana, crisp apple, and juicy strawberry puree. The sweetness comes naturally from the fruit - nothing artificial added! This convenient pouch is great for on-the-go or as an anytime snack. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.

(12) 3.5-ounce pouches

Stage 2 is for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Banana, apple, strawberry, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Squeeze and serve right out of pouch. If you prefer to serve product warm, stand pouch in warm water to heat. Test temperature before feeding. Do not microwave. Use product under adult supervision. Keep cap out of reach of children.