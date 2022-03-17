Two flavorful fruits are paired with hearty sweet potato puree for an easy snack to get more fruits and veggies into your little one's active day. This Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Banana, Pear, & Sweet Potato pouch is ripe for snacking. Looking for a way to add more fruits into your baby's or toddler's diet? Try our Beech-Nut® pouches that you can throw in a diaper bag, lunch box, or backpack for a great snack anytime.

(12) 3.5-ounce pouches

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits and vegetables

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Banana, pear, sweet potato, lemon juice concentrate.

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.