Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Beech-Nut Fruities Banana Pear & Sweet Potato Stage 2 Baby Food
12 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 1005220001108
Purchase Options
Product Details
Two flavorful fruits are paired with hearty sweet potato puree for an easy snack to get more fruits and veggies into your little one's active day. This Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Banana, Pear, & Sweet Potato pouch is ripe for snacking. Looking for a way to add more fruits into your baby's or toddler's diet? Try our Beech-Nut® pouches that you can throw in a diaper bag, lunch box, or backpack for a great snack anytime.
- (12) 3.5-ounce pouches
- Stage 2: for 6 months and up
- Made with real fruits and vegetables
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Nothing artificial added
- Squeezable pouch for on-the-go
Ingredients: Banana, pear, sweet potato, lemon juice concentrate.
Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.