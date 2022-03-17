Three flavorful fruits & veggies are blended together for an easy yet nutritious snack to get more fruits into your little one's active day. This Stage 2 Beech-Nut® pear, mango & squash pouch is ripe for snacking. Looking for a way to add more fruits and veggies into your baby's or toddler's diet? Try our Beech-Nut® pouches you can throw in a diaper bag, lunch box, or backpack for a great snack anytime. Try all of our Beech-Nut® pouches to introduce your little one to a range of fruit and veggie flavors from breakfast time at home to lunch-time at school or an easy after-dinner dessert.

(12) 3.5-ounce pouches

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits and vegetables

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Pear, mango, squash, apple, lemon juice concentrate.

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.