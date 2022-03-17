Our Stage 2 Beech-Nut garden vegetables puree features a combination of plump peas, crunchy carrots, hearty potatoes, and tender green beans, all Non-GMO Project verified and nothing artificial added. This smooth combo encourages an early love of vegetables, and that's why it's a go-to choice when parents are looking for veggies to introduce solid food. As a Stage 2 baby food, it is a great choice for babies starting around 6 months old, when they are sitting upright. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Baby food with real veggies

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Vegetables (peas, green beans, carrot, rehydrated potatoes), water

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days.