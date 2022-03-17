Introducing Beech-Nut Harvest Dinners, a protein-focused line inspired by farm-fresh foods. Each jar is a unique, appetizing combination of a tasty fruit, nutritious vegetable and protein for a hearty meal. Beech-Nut strives to bring the goodness of nature to parents through real food with nothing artificial added! This stage 2 baby food is appropriate for babies around 6 months, when they are sitting upright. To make this puree even heartier for baby, try mixing it with Beech-Nut rice or oatmeal infant cereal. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.