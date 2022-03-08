Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. For this combination, we start with fresh New York State apples and blend them with blackberry to create a vibrantly colored food with a smooth texture that your baby will love. Beech-Nut Naturals apple & blackberries is made with just two ingredients: `non-gmo apples and blackberries with nothing artificial added. As a Stage 2 puree, this puree is an ideal food for babies starting at around 6 months. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

(10) 4-ounce jars

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Only 2 ingredients: apples and blackberries

Ingredients: Apple, Blackberries

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.