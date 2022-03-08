Beech-Nut Naturals Apple & Blackberry Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: front
Beech-Nut Naturals Apple & Blackberry Stage 2 Baby Food
Beech-Nut Naturals Apple & Blackberry Stage 2 Baby Food
Beech-Nut Naturals Apple & Blackberry Stage 2 Baby Food
Beech-Nut Naturals Apple & Blackberry Stage 2 Baby Food
Beech-Nut Naturals Apple & Blackberry Stage 2 Baby Food
Beech-Nut Naturals Apple & Blackberry Stage 2 Baby Food

10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017204
Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. For this combination, we start with fresh New York State apples and blend them with blackberry to create a vibrantly colored food with a smooth texture that your baby will love. Beech-Nut Naturals apple & blackberries is made with just two ingredients: `non-gmo apples and blackberries with nothing artificial added. As a Stage 2 puree, this puree is an ideal food for babies starting at around 6 months. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

  • (10) 4-ounce jars
  • Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
  • Real ingredients, gently cooked
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Nothing artificial added
  • Only 2 ingredients: apples and blackberries

Ingredients: Apple, Blackberries

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.