Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Stage 2 Beech-Nut Naturals apple, cinnamon & granola baby food combines fresh non-gmo apples with oats for a textured blend your baby will love. Just a little cinnamon and some water are added to this baby food recipe to make it complete. Beech-Nut sources apples locally in upstate New York, where their apple farm along Lake Ontario is run by four generations of one family of farmers. As a Stage 2 puree, this is an ideal food for babies 6 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with locally sourced apples from upstate New York

Ingredients: Apples, Water, Oats, Barley Flakes, Amaranth Flour, Cinnamon

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.