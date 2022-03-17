Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. For a real treat for your 6 month old baby, serve this Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Naturals apple, pumpkin & cinnamon baby food slightly warmed. Beech-Nut® sources apples locally in upstate New York, from a farm stretching alongside Lake Ontario. Experience a Northeast fall all year round!

Nothing artificial added

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with locally sourced apples from upstate New York

Non-GMO Project verified

Real ingredients, gently cooked