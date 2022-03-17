Beech-Nut Naturals Apple Pumpkin & Cinnamon Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Apple Pumpkin & Cinnamon Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Beech-Nut Naturals Apple Pumpkin & Cinnamon Stage 2 Baby Food

10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017212
Purchase Options

Product Details

Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. For a real treat for your 6 month old baby, serve this Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Naturals apple, pumpkin & cinnamon baby food slightly warmed. Beech-Nut® sources apples locally in upstate New York, from a farm stretching alongside Lake Ontario. Experience a Northeast fall all year round!

  • Nothing artificial added
  • Stage 2: for 6 months and up
  • Made with locally sourced apples from upstate New York
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Nothing artificial added
  • Real ingredients, gently cooked