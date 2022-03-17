Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. If you know your little one already likes the taste of simple bananas, try introducing a multi-ingredient blend like this banana, blueberry & green beans puree! Trust us, this unexpected combo is a winner — a handful of plump blueberries gives this fruit-and-vegetable blend a slightly tart flavor and a striking purple hue. We add a little lemon juice to keep this blend bright and satisfying.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with real fruits and vegetables

Ingredients: Bananas, Blueberries, Green Beans, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.