Beech-Nut® Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. And with Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food pouches, you can conveniently take that real food on-the-go. For this pouch, we puree non-GMO banana, cinnamon, and grains and gently cook it with indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. The result is a hearty puree so delicious we had to show it off in a clear pouch. This Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Naturals banana, cinnamon & Granola baby food pouch is ideal for your 6 month old baby. No sugar added and nothing artificial.

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Clear baby food pouch

Non-GMO Project verified