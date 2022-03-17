Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. For this Stage 2 puree, we blend three non-GMO fruits: chunks of golden pineapple, banana, and orange. As a Stage 2 puree, Beech-Nut Naturals banana, orange & pineapple is great for babies 6 months and up and has a naturally sweet taste and smooth texture your baby will love. Try blending this puree with ice for a tropical smoothie to soothe a teething baby!

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Ten 4 oz jars

Vacuum-sealed for freshness.

Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening

Made with real fruits

Ingredients: Bananas, pineapples, oranges, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up.