Beech-Nut Naturals Banana Orange & Pineapple Stage 2 Baby Food
10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017202
Product Details
Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. For this Stage 2 puree, we blend three non-GMO fruits: chunks of golden pineapple, banana, and orange. As a Stage 2 puree, Beech-Nut Naturals banana, orange & pineapple is great for babies 6 months and up and has a naturally sweet taste and smooth texture your baby will love. Try blending this puree with ice for a tropical smoothie to soothe a teething baby!
- Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
- Ten 4 oz jars
- Vacuum-sealed for freshness.
- Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening
- Made with real fruits
Ingredients: Bananas, pineapples, oranges, lemon juice concentrate
Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up.