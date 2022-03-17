Beech-Nut Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This Stage 1 Beech-Nut Naturals bananas baby food jar is an ideal first fruit for a baby starting solid foods. It's made with real, non-GMO banana and a touch of lemon juice to preserve freshness. It's gently cooked to preserve color, texture, and nutrients. The texture of this puree is inspired by homemade baby food, but without the chopping and blending! This Stage 1 puree is recommended for babies about 4 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with real banana

Ingredients: Bananas, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.