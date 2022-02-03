Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Beets are a nutrient-dense veggie but a lot of work to clean, peel, boil, and puree yourself, which is why we did the work for you with this rich, red blend. This unique blend includes tangy pomegranate and juicy pear to round out the earthiness of real beets. We add a little lemon juice to this Non-GMO Project verified puree to preserve freshness. As a Stage 2 puree, this puree is Ideal for babies 6 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Earthy red beets with pomegranate and pear

Ingredients: Beets, Pears, Pomegranate, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.