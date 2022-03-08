Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Butternut Squash Stage 1 Baby Food
4 ozUPC: 1005220017105
Product Details
Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. Encourage colorful eating with this vibrant Beech-Nut® Naturals butternut squash jar, ideal as a first solid food for babies starting around 4 months. Our non-GMO butternut squash is a perfect first veggie as your little one starts moving off formula or breast milk and onto solid foods.
- Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up
- Real ingredients, gently cooked
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Nothing artificial added
- Made with real butternut squash