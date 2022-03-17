Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Beech-Nut Naturals Carrots Sweet Corn & Pumpkin Stage 2 Baby Food
10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017218
Purchase Options
Product Details
Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. Packed with vitamin A, this fruit and veggie trio combines carrot and corn with hearty pumpkin for a bright orange blend baby will love. This Stage 2 puree is ideal for a 6 month old baby who is ready to explore new tastes and textures. We cook this puree over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients and then vacuum seal it in a glass jar.
- Nothing artificial added
- Stage 2: for 6 months and up
- Only 3 ingredients: carrots, sweet corn & pumpkin
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Real ingredients, gently cooked