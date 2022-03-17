Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. To make our Stage 1 Beech-Nut® Naturals green beans puree, we blanch green beans to draw out their natural sweetness and then gently puree them over indirect heat for a delicious homemade taste and texture. This ideal first food is suitable for babies 4 months and up. Beech-Nut® Naturals are made with real ingredients, gently cooked, so you can feel confident that you’re helping your growing baby develop a love of real veggies.

Nothing artificial added

Stage 1: for 4 months and up

One simple ingredient: green beans

Non-GMO Project verified

Real ingredients, gently cooked