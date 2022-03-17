Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. We combine non-GMO tropical guava with pear and strawberry to help your little one develop a liking for a broad range of flavors at a young age. Stage 2 Beech-Nut Naturals guava, pear & strawberries baby food puree is made with only real fruits like you’d use at home. We never use anything artificial in our jars, so you can feel good about serving your baby food that is simple and delicious. As a Stage 2 puree, this is an ideal food for babies 6 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with real fruits

Ingredients: Guava, Pears, Strawberry

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.