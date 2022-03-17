Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This Non-GMO Project verified Stage 1 carrots puree is easy to spot when you’re at the grocery store due to its vibrant orange color. We start with non-gmo carrots then gently cook this veggie over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients. It’s a perfect way to offer baby real veggies without any chopping! As a Stage 1 puree, this puree is ideal for babies first starting solids at around 4 months. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with real carrots