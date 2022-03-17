Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Just Carrots Stage 1 Baby Food
10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017103
Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This Non-GMO Project verified Stage 1 carrots puree is easy to spot when you’re at the grocery store due to its vibrant orange color. We start with non-gmo carrots then gently cook this veggie over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients. It’s a perfect way to offer baby real veggies without any chopping! As a Stage 1 puree, this puree is ideal for babies first starting solids at around 4 months. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.
- Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Nothing artificial added
- Made with real carrots