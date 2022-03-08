Beech-Nut Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This puree is what Beech-Nut is known for. Stage 1 Beech-Nut Naturals apple baby food is made with real, fresh apples—and nothing else. Fresh apples mean fantastic taste you can trust for your little one as they start solid foods. This Stage 1 puree is recommended for babies about 4 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with fresh apples sourced locally in upstate New York

Ingredients: Apples

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.