Beech-Nut Naturals Just Honeycrisp Apples Stage 1 Baby Food
4 ozUPC: 1005220017100
Product Details
Beech-Nut Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This puree is what Beech-Nut is known for. Stage 1 Beech-Nut Naturals apple baby food is made with real, fresh apples—and nothing else. Fresh apples mean fantastic taste you can trust for your little one as they start solid foods. This Stage 1 puree is recommended for babies about 4 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.
- Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up
- Real ingredients, gently cooked
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Nothing artificial added
- Made with fresh apples sourced locally in upstate New York
Ingredients: Apples
Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.