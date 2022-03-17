Beech-Nut Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This Non-GMO Project verified Stage 1 sweet potato puree is a vibrant orange color and tastes just like sweet potatoes—because that’s the only ingredient we use in this puree! We only use real veggies and nothing artificial in this puree, which makes it ideal for a 4 month old baby first starting solids. We keep it simple so you can feel confident choosing Beech-Nut for your little one. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with real sweet potato

Ingredients: Sweet Potatoes

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days.