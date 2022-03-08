Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Apple & Avocado Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: front
Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Apple & Avocado Stage 2 Baby Food

10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017214
Product Details

Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. Tropical mango and avocado make a rich combination, and we add our locally-sourced New York State apples to lighten up the blend for an ideal smooth texture. This Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Naturals mango, apple & avocado baby food is ideal for babies starting around 6 months and older, once they have tried single-ingredient purees.

  • Nothing artificial added
  • Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
  • Made with real mango, apple, and avocado
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Smooth avocado adds healthy fats
  • Real ingredients, gently cooked

Ingredients: Mangos, Apple, Avocado

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.