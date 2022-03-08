Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. Tropical mango and avocado make a rich combination, and we add our locally-sourced New York State apples to lighten up the blend for an ideal smooth texture. This Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Naturals mango, apple & avocado baby food is ideal for babies starting around 6 months and older, once they have tried single-ingredient purees.

Nothing artificial added

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Made with real mango, apple, and avocado

Non-GMO Project verified

Smooth avocado adds healthy fats

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Ingredients: Mangos, Apple, Avocado

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.