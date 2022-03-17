Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food
10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017223
Product Details
Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This delicious puree contains just one ingredient: mango. We don’t add anything artificial to our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Naturals mango baby food. We cook this puree over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients. And here’s a tip for using this single-ingredient mango puree: blend it with ice cubes to make a tropical slushie for your baby.
- (10) 4-ounce jars
- Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
- Real ingredients, gently cooked
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Nothing artificial added
Ingredients: real mango
Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.