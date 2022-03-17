Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Beech-Nut Naturals Mango Stage 2 Baby Food

10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017223
Purchase Options

Product Details

Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This delicious puree contains just one ingredient: mango. We don’t add anything artificial to our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Naturals mango baby food. We cook this puree over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients. And here’s a tip for using this single-ingredient mango puree: blend it with ice cubes to make a tropical slushie for your baby.

  • (10) 4-ounce jars
  • Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
  • Real ingredients, gently cooked
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Nothing artificial added

Ingredients: real mango

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.