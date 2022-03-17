Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This simple combination of non-gmo pear & blueberries is inspired by homemade baby food. This light blue Stage 2 puree is one of our top-selling combinations for a reason — it has the a delicious taste and the nutrition benefits of two healthy fruits with nothing artificial added. We cook this puree over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients. As a Stage 2 puree, this puree is ideal for babies at around 6 months. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Only 2 ingredients: pears and blueberries

Ingredients: Pears, Blueberries

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.