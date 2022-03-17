Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. We make our Non-GMO Project verified Stage 1 Beech-Nut Naturals pear baby food jar by starting with one single ingredient: real, ripe, non-GMO pears. They puree beautifully on their own, so we don't need to add anything artificial. Beech-Nut Naturals purees are gently cooked over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients. As a Stage 1 puree, this puree is an ideal first food for a 4 month old baby starting solids. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Made with real pear

Ingredients: Pear

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.