Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. For this Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Naturals spinach, zucchini & peas puree, we start with non-GMO veggies and gently cook them over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. This puree has a hearty texture that’s inspired by homemade, so you can help introduce your 6 month old baby to new tastes and textures.

Nothing artificial added

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Simple puree of 3 green veggies

Non-GMO Project verified

Real ingredients, gently cooked