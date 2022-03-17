Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Naturals Spinach Zucchini & Peas Stage 2 Baby Food
10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017219
Product Details
Beech-Nut® Naturals baby food is real food for babies. For this Stage 2 Beech-Nut® Naturals spinach, zucchini & peas puree, we start with non-GMO veggies and gently cook them over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. This puree has a hearty texture that’s inspired by homemade, so you can help introduce your 6 month old baby to new tastes and textures.
- Nothing artificial added
- Stage 2: for 6 months and up
- Simple puree of 3 green veggies
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Real ingredients, gently cooked