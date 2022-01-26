Beech-Nut® Naturals Stage 3 Apple Yogurt Cinnamon & Oat Baby Food Pouch Perspective: front
Beech-Nut® Naturals Stage 3 Apple Yogurt Cinnamon & Oat Baby Food Pouch

3.5 ozUPC: 0005220012050
Beech-Nut Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. And with this Beech-Nut Naturals baby food pouch, you can take breakfast on the go . For this Non-GMO pouch, we puree fresh apples, yogurt, oat flour and a touch of cinnamon and then cook it over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. The result is a puree so delicious we had to show it off in a clear pouch! This Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals apple, yogurt, cinnamon, oat baby food pouch helps encourage healthy snacking for babies and toddlers. No added sugar and nothing artificial.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1.67%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium15mg
Total Carbohydrate12g12.63%
Dietary Fiber2g
Sugar9g
Protein1g
Calcium29mg10%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium95mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apple, Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Whole Milk, Non Fat Dry Milk), Water, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Cinnamon, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
