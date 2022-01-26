Beech-Nut® Naturals Stage 3 Apple Yogurt Cinnamon & Oat Baby Food Pouch
Product Details
Beech-Nut Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. And with this Beech-Nut Naturals baby food pouch, you can take breakfast on the go . For this Non-GMO pouch, we puree fresh apples, yogurt, oat flour and a touch of cinnamon and then cook it over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. The result is a puree so delicious we had to show it off in a clear pouch! This Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals apple, yogurt, cinnamon, oat baby food pouch helps encourage healthy snacking for babies and toddlers. No added sugar and nothing artificial.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apple, Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Whole Milk, Non Fat Dry Milk), Water, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Cinnamon, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
