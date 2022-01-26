Beech-Nut Naturals is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. And with this Beech-Nut Naturals baby food pouch, you can take breakfast on the go . For this Non-GMO pouch, we puree fresh apples, yogurt, oat flour and a touch of cinnamon and then cook it over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. The result is a puree so delicious we had to show it off in a clear pouch! This Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals apple, yogurt, cinnamon, oat baby food pouch helps encourage healthy snacking for babies and toddlers. No added sugar and nothing artificial.