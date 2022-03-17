Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. In this Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals Superblend we use all natural non-GMO fruits, vegetables, yogurt and grain to deliver 3 key nutritents needed for growth: 2g protein, 2g fiber, 3g healthy fat plus a vitamin, 30% recommended daily value of potassium.

Here's a tip: try mixing this combo with warm oatmeal to create a hearty breakfast for your toddler. As a Stage 3 puree, Beech-Nut Naturals mango carrot yogurt oat is ideal for babies 8 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

