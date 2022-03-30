Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Apple Cinnamon Yogurt & Oat Baby Food Perspective: front
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Apple Cinnamon Yogurt & Oat Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Apple Cinnamon Yogurt & Oat Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Apple Cinnamon Yogurt & Oat Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Apple Cinnamon Yogurt & Oat Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Apple Cinnamon Yogurt & Oat Baby Food

4 ozUPC: 0005220017228
Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. In this Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals Superblend we use all natural non-GMO fruit, yogurt, and grains to deliver 3 key nutritents needed for growth: 1 gram ofprotein, 2 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of healthy fat plus a vitamin, and 30% recommended daily value of potassium. Here's a tip: try mixing this combo with warm oatmeal to create a hearty breakfast for your toddler. As a Stage 3 puree, Beech-Nut Naturals apple cinnamon yogurt oat is ideal for babies 8 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g10%
Saturated Fat0.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg
Sodium15mg
Total Carbohydrate14g14.74%
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium260mg100%
Iron0.36mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apple, Yogurt (Cultured Pasturized Whole Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk), Whole Oat Flour (Contains Wheat), Olive Oil, Cinnamon.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
