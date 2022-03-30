Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Apple Cinnamon Yogurt & Oat Baby Food
Product Details
Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. In this Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals Superblend we use all natural non-GMO fruit, yogurt, and grains to deliver 3 key nutritents needed for growth: 1 gram ofprotein, 2 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of healthy fat plus a vitamin, and 30% recommended daily value of potassium. Here's a tip: try mixing this combo with warm oatmeal to create a hearty breakfast for your toddler. As a Stage 3 puree, Beech-Nut Naturals apple cinnamon yogurt oat is ideal for babies 8 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apple, Yogurt (Cultured Pasturized Whole Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk), Whole Oat Flour (Contains Wheat), Olive Oil, Cinnamon.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More