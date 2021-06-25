Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Carrot Corn & Chickpea Baby Food Perspective: front
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Carrot Corn & Chickpea Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Carrot Corn & Chickpea Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Carrot Corn & Chickpea Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Carrot Corn & Chickpea Baby Food
Beech-Nut® Naturals Superblends Stage 3 Carrot Corn & Chickpea Baby Food

4 ozUPC: 0005220017226
Product Details

Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. In this Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals Superblend we use all natural Non-GMO Project verified carrots, corn and garbanzo beans to deliver 3 key nutritents needed for growth: 2g protein, 3g fiber, 3g healthy fat plus a vitamin, 30% daily value of potassium. As a Stage 3 puree, Beech-Nut Naturals Superblends carrot, corn, chickpea is ideal for babies 8 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g10%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium35mg
Total Carbohydrate17g17.89%
Dietary Fiber3g
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium104mg40%
Iron1.4mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carrot, Sweet Corn, Chickpeas, Olive Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.