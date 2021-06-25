Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. In this Stage 3 Beech-Nut Naturals Superblend we use all natural Non-GMO Project verified carrots, corn and garbanzo beans to deliver 3 key nutritents needed for growth: 2g protein, 3g fiber, 3g healthy fat plus a vitamin, 30% daily value of potassium. As a Stage 3 puree, Beech-Nut Naturals Superblends carrot, corn, chickpea is ideal for babies 8 months and up. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.