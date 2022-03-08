Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Naturals sweet corn & green beans puree is a great way to introduce a new texture and flavor to your 6 month old baby. This puree is made with non-GMO sweet corn and green beans just like you’d use at home and nothing artificial. We gently cook these veggies over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Ten 4 oz jars

Vacuum-sealed for freshness.

Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening

Ingredients: Sweet corn & green beans

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up.