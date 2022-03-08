Beech-Nut Naturals Sweet Corn & Green Beans Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Beech-Nut Naturals Sweet Corn & Green Beans Stage 2 Baby Food

10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220017200
Purchase Options

Product Details

Beech-Nut Naturals baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Naturals sweet corn & green beans puree is a great way to introduce a new texture and flavor to your 6 month old baby. This puree is made with non-GMO sweet corn and green beans just like you’d use at home and nothing artificial. We gently cook these veggies over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients.

  • Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
  • Ten 4 oz jars
  • Vacuum-sealed for freshness.
  • Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening

Ingredients: Sweet corn & green beans

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up.