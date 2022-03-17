Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Organic Whole Grain Oatmeal Stage 1 Baby Cereal
6 ct / 8 ozUPC: 1005220003475
Product Details
When you start to wean your baby off breast milk or formula, it's important to supplement his or her diet with iron and other nutrients. This Stage 1 organic infant cereal is a great option for adding a solid food into baby's diet, as it's a hearty blend that will help fill baby's tummy. Beech-Nut Organics oatmeal baby cereal is made with non-GMO oats. It has a creamy, easy-to-digest texture and provides baby with 45% daily value of iron, an essential nutrient that helps support early brain development. Try this cereal around 4 months.
- Non-GMO and organic oatmeal infant cereal
- Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up
- Fortified with 45% of baby's daily value of iron
- Portable canister