Beech-Nut Organics baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Fresh organic apples with a hint of cinnamon means there’s no need for added sugar or anything artificial in this simple, pie-like puree. Add whole-grain granola made with a mix of protein-rich oats, barley and amaranth and now you’ve got a tasty and satisfying food for your baby. Stage 2 Beech-Nut Organics apple, cinnamon & Granola baby food can be served at room temperature or slightly warmed. This classic combination is ideal for babies starting around 6 months. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified & USDA Organic

Nothing artificial added