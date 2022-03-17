Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Organics Apple Raspberries & Avocado Stage 2 Baby Food
4 ozUPC: 1005220007612
Product Details
Beech-Nut Organics baby food is real food for babies. We start with fresh organic apples and then puree with raspberries and avocados. Then, we gently cook the combination over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. We only use real fruits and veggies in our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Organics apple, raspberries & avocado—and nothing else.
- Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
- Real ingredients, gently cooked
- Non-GMO Project verified & USDA Organic
- Nothing artificial added