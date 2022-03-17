Beech-Nut Organics baby food is real food for babies. We start with fresh organic apples and then puree with raspberries and avocados. Then, we gently cook the combination over indirect heat to preserve flavor and nutrients. We only use real fruits and veggies in our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Organics apple, raspberries & avocado—and nothing else.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified & USDA Organic

Nothing artificial added